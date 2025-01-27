‘BIRDS WIN’: And Zach Bryan fans win new song

Zach Bryan has dropped a new track, “Blue Jean Baby,” to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

“BIRDS WIN. [‘Blue Jean Baby’] OUT AT MIDNIGHT. SEE YALL IN NEW ORLEANS,” Zach shares on Instagram, celebrating that the Eagles are heading to the 2025 Super Bowl for a face-off with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Blue Jean Baby” finds Zach yearning for the companionship of his “blue jean” girls, despite knowing it’s a fleeting and temporal romance.

“There’s a part of the night when things quiet down/ The air gets thick and I can hear the sound/ Of silence, I’ve been on my own/ And summer was fine, I’ll see you in New Year’s Eve/ Come back to bed ‘fore you up and leave/ There’s a barely lit cigarette burnin’ a hole/ In your blue jeans,” Zach sings in the chorus.

If you’re wondering why “Blue Jean Baby” doesn’t sound like a fully produced track, Zach says it “was a demo turned into a half song that people have been asking for a long time.”

“Praying no one expects anything more than that out of it,” he shares in an Instagram Story.

And if you’re wondering if Zach’s dropping a new project in 2025, rest assured — he is.

“EP AND ALBUM BY THE END OF THE YEAR,” the singer says in an Instagram post.