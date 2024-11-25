AD
National News

Bishop T.D. Jakes stable after medical emergency during Sunday sermon

todayNovember 25, 2024

The Potter’s House of Dallas

(DALLAS) — Bishop T.D. Jakes is stable after suffering a medical emergency during a sermon on Sunday, according to the megachurch Potter’s House of Dallas, where he serves as pastor.

Video of the incident shows the renowned Christian pastor lowering his microphone and shaking in his seat before people around him rushed to his aid.

In a statement, the church said Jakes “experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message.”

“Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals,” the church said. “The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community.”

Jakes founded the 30,000-member megachurch in southern Dallas, Texas, in 1996.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

