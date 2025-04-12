Bismillah! Benson Boone does ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with Queen’s Brian May, announces new album

Brian May and Benson Boone; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

As teased on Friday afternoon, Benson Boone was indeed joined by rock royalty — Queen‘s guitarist Brian May — at Coachella on Friday night. And oh yeah, he also announced his new album.

Footage from the festival shows May rising up from below the stage to perform the song’s first guitar solo from the top of a raised platform. He was then lowered back below the stage, but then returned to join Boone following the “mamma mia” portion of the song. May also played with Boone on “Beautiful Things.” You can watch it archived on the Coachella YouTube stream.

As previously reported, the appearance wasn’t actually a total surprise. On Friday, May shared a picture of himself and Boone on a jet together, writing, “Look who I bumped into – on the way to the fabled Palm Springs,” adding, “Maybe something will happen?!”

He posted another picture of the two cheesing for the camera and wrote, “Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone- a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I’m proud and happy to say we are now officially pals.”

Boone will return to Coachella to play the festival’s second weekend on April 18. There’s no word on whether May will show up again.

Meanwhile, Benson also took the opportunity to debut a new song in his set, “Mystical Magical,” and announce his new album on his socials. American Heart will be out June 20.