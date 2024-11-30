Black Friday mall shooting in Arkansas leaves 2 injured

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Shots rang out at the Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Black Friday, leaving two people injured, police said in an update Friday evening.

The Little Rock Police Department had initially reported three injuries.

The shooting occurred at 1:44 p.m., according to police.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including one with gunshot wounds, police said.

“Initially reported as a potential active aggressor situation, officers quickly determined it was an isolated incident upon arrival,” the Little Rock Police Department said in an update Friday evening.

Police said the incident appears to have stemmed from a “disturbance” between two individuals, which escalated into gunfire.

