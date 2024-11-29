AD
Black Friday mall shooting in Arkansas leaves three injured

todayNovember 29, 2024

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Shots rang out at the Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Black Friday, leaving three people injured, police said.

The shooting occurred at 1:44 p.m., according to the Little Rock Police Department. The three people who were hurt have injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement after the shooting, saying there are two suspects.

“Two individuals today jeopardized the lives and safety of residents and visitors,” Scott Jr. said Friday.

“We are praying for the victims of this incident, and are hopeful they make a full recovery,” he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

