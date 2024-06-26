AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright teases more Shuri in upcoming Marvel films

todayJune 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Letitia Wright is ready to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, who starred as Shuri in Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, teased a return to the character while guesting on Wednesday’s episode of The View.

“There are some new Avenger movies on the horizon, and everyone wants to know if Shuri will be making another appearance in the Marvel universe. We need it,” The View co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“I would like to continue with Shuri. She’s one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I’m so grateful for her,” Wright said.

Hostin continued with her questioning, asking if fans could expect a Black Panther 3 film in the future.

“There’s a lot coming up,” Wright said in response, with a big smile on her face.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%