Black Sabbath members to receive Freedom of Birmingham honor

Disney/Eric McCandless

The members of Black Sabbath are being honored by their home city of Birmingham.

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved a recommendation that Sabbath founding members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward be given the Freedom of Birmingham honor.

The City Freeman title is being given to the band “in deep appreciation and recognition of their unique and distinguished contribution to the field of music and their service to the city.”

“I’m honored and, at the same time, shocked that I would have ever been considered for this very special commendation,” Ozzy shared when it was first announced they were in consideration for the honor. “I started with nothing but a dream, which I shared with Tony, Geezer and Bill. We never gave up on that dream … Birmingham Forever!”

“I’m over the moon! What a great honor to be a City Freeman,” Iommi added. “I’m aware that very few are given out. It ties us to the rich history of our hometown Birmingham, and that’s fantastic. I’m deeply grateful for the recognition.”

Butler shared that it’s a “great honor to be awarded a City Freeman by my hometown, the great City of Birmingham,” while Ward added, “Thank you, Lord Mayor and Birmingham City Council. For our legendary fans, a solemn bow. Long live Black Sabbath.”

There’s no word on when Black Sabbath will receive their commendation, but it is expected to happen within the next 12 months.