Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” joins Spotify’s Billions Club playlist

todayMarch 4, 2024

Black Sabbath‘s “Paranoid” will now be occupying your brain on Spotify’s Billions Club playlist.

The metal classic has officially hit the 1 billion streams mark on the platform. It’s the first song from either Sabbath or Ozzy Osbourne‘s solo discography to achieve that feat.

“Paranoid” is the title track off Black Sabbath’s 1970 sophomore album, which also spawned “Iron Man” and “War Pigs.” Its video has over 250 million views on YouTube.

Other recent new additions to the Spotify Billions Club include Green Day‘s “Basket Case,” Evanescence‘s “Bring Me to Life” and Guns N’ Roses‘ “Paradise City.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

