Rev Rock Report

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler share tributes to Ozzy Osbourne

todayJuly 22, 2025

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne‘s Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler have shared tributes to the late Prince of Darkness following news of his death Tuesday at age 76.

Iommi and Butler had just performed with Ozzy, along with original drummer Bill Ward, at Sabbath’s massive Back to the Beginning farewell concert on July 5, held in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England.

“I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park,” Iommi says. “It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz.”

In his own post, Butler says, “Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun.”

“4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh?” Butler continues. “So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

Ozzy, Iommi, Butler and Ward formed Black Sabbath in 1968, pioneering the genre of heavy metal.

