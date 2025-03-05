AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Blake Shelton lives just down ‘The Road’ from his new collaborator, Taylor Sheridan

todayMarch 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Larry McCormack

Though Blake Shelton‘s days on The Voice are over, he’s now busy working on a musical reality show of his own with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

As you might expect, the two cowboys are kindred spirits.

“We’ve had a few meetings now and we’ve got a lot in common,” Blake tells ABC Audio. “He’s got a house actually not far from mine. I live in southern Oklahoma, and he’s got a place over there in kind of northwest Texas, which is not far from mine at all. And we know a lot of the same people, and we run in the same crowd.”

“He’s probably gonna want to kill me before this is over with,” Blake jokes. “But I think we’re going to come up with something good along the way.”

Blake and Taylor’s show is called The Road, and it’ll follow new artists as they open for an established star — namely Keith Urban. The show’s shooting now and is set to premiere on CBS in the fall. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%