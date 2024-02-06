AD
Buck Country Music News

Blake Shelton + Ole Red want your best cocktail recipe

todayFebruary 6, 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

Got a cocktail recipe you’re proud of? Blake Shelton wants in. 

The “God’s Country” hitmaker and his restaurant and bar, Ole Red, are searching for the best drink recipe to spotlight at Ole Red Las Vegas.

“Send us your best drink recipe at the link below and @blakeshelton will be picking his favorite to be featured at Ole Red Las Vegas,” Ole Red shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“Let’s see what y’all got,” Blake adds in response to the post.

Blake will pick his favorite fan-suggested cocktail recipe at Ole Red’s upcoming grand opening event.

To submit your cocktail recipe and for more details, head to Ole Red’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

