Blake Shelton says Post Malone is ‘as country as it gets’

Here’s a little fun fact: Did you know that “Pour Me a Drink” was recorded not long before its release last June?

“We cut that, I think back in the maybe early summer. They released that song, I mean, weeks after we recorded it. It was like a quick turnaround,” Blake Shelton tells ABC Audio of his Post Malone collab. “It really took me by surprise just being asked to sing it, much less how fast it came out and then how quick it was a hit.”

When it comes to Posty’s country street cred and character, Blake only has great things to say.

“The guy is so popular. People love him so much. I love him. He’s so much fun to be around. He really is a cool guy. He’s as country as it gets, too, by the way,” Blake shares. “I know that he’s made, you know, all the different music that he’s made along the way, but I feel like country is where his heart is at, and you can tell it when you’re around him.”