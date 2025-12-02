Blondie highlights cause that was important to drummer Clem Burke

Drummer Clem Burke of Blondie performs onstage at 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Blondie recently paid tribute to their late drummer Clem Burke on what would have been his 71st birthday, and they are continuing their tribute by telling fans about a cause that was important to him.

“In honor of Clem’s birthday this past week, we are highlighting the Clem Burke Drumming Project, which explores how drumming enhances physical, cognitive, emotional, and mental health,” they wrote on Instagram. The post explains that the organization’s goal is “to focus on initiatives that use drumming to support developmental and behavioral therapy, coping skills, and emotional expression for individuals of all ages.”

“Clem’s mission was to bring drums off the stage and into the lives of those who need them most,” the post continued. “If his lifelong work has inspired you, consider donating to fund research, outreach and programs that promote emotional expression, coping skills, and developmental growth.”

Posted on Giving Tuesday, the band also shared a link where fans can donate to the organization.

The Clem Burke Drumming Project was founded in 2008. Burke passed away on April 6 following a private battle with cancer.