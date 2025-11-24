AD
Rev Rock Report

Blondie shares birthday tribute to late drummer Clem Burke

todayNovember 24, 2025

Clem Burke of Blondie playing the drums during the recording of a pop promo for their single ‘Picture This’ at Isleworth Studios, Isleworth, London on 21 August 1978 for Chrysalis Records. (Photo by Brian Cooke/Redferns)

Blondie is paying tribute to their late drummer, Clem Burke, on what would have been the rocker’s 71st birthday.

“We lost our friend and drummer Clem Burke in April of this year,” they wrote on Instagram next to a photo of Clem behind the drum kit. “Clem was the heartbeat of Blondie – vital to our sound, success, and spirit.”

“His extraordinary talent, infectious enthusiasm, and fierce work ethic shaped everything we did,” they continued. “From the moment he answered our Village Voice ad for a ‘freak energy musical experienced drummer,’ our lives changed forever.” The post also included a photo of that ad.

Finally, they note, “We believe his energy lives on—somewhere still vibrant, echoing in ways we can’t yet understand. Happy Birthday, Clem — wherever you are.”

Burke died April 6 following a private battle with cancer.

Blondie is due to release a new record, High Noon, in 2026, which Clem recorded with the band before his death.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

