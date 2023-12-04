AD
Rev Rock Report

Blondie, Simple Minds & more set for 2024 Cruel World Festival

todayDecember 4, 2023

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Blondie and Simple Minds are among the artists confirmed for the annual Cruel World Festival, happening May 11 in Pasadena, California. 

The festival features a lineup heavy on acts from or influenced by the ’80s alternative and new wave scene. Duran Duran is set to headline the fest, which also features The AlarmSoft CellAdam AntGary Numan performing his 1979 album The Pleasure Principle, and The Motels, along with Interpol, Placebo, Ministry and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Registration is now open, with ticket passes going on sale Friday, December 8, at 12 p.m. PT. The full lineup and all ticket info can be found at CruelWorldFest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

