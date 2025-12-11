AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Blondie’s ‘Call Me’ featured in ‘Supergirl’ teaser trailer

todayDecember 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Milly Alcock as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El on the poster for ‘Supergirl.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Blondie’s iconic track “Call Me” is featured in the first teaser trailer for the new Supergirl film.

Milly Alcock stars as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the second film in the new DC Universe. The trailer starts off by showing Kara’s everyday world, as the Blondie track kicks in. 

The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to the trailer’s official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

Blondie shared a post about the trailer in an Instagram Story. They also shared artwork by artist Butcher Billy that imagines Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry as Supergirl, as well as a video of Alcock being asked what she’s listening to. Her response? “Call Me” by Blondie.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.

“Call Me,” produced and composed by Giorgio Moroder, with lyrics by Harry, originally appeared in the 1980 Richard Gere film American Gigolo. After being released as a single, it went on to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, spending six weeks in the top spot.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%