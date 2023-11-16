AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Blondie’s Chris Stein to release memoir, ‘Under A Rock’, in 2024

todayNovember 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Blondie co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein is ready to share his story. The rocker is set to drop his memoir, Under a Rock, next year.

“I’ve been working on this memoir for two years and it’ll show up allegedly in 2024,” he writes on Instagram. “I mean, I like it… I wrote the whole f****** thing myself. It’s got a lot of weird a** stuff that actually happened even if it might seem made up.” 

“I’m quite looking forward to people interacting with it,” he adds.

Under A Rock will feature a foreword by Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry. Described as Stein’s “nothing-spared autobiography,” it is “about the founding of the band, ascending to the heights of pop success, and the hazards of fortune.” 

Under A Rock will be released June 11. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%