Blondie’s Debbie Harry reveals who she wants to play her in biopic

todayOctober 20, 2025

Debbie Harry attends The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

A lot of rock stars are getting biopics these days, and it looks like Blondie may be the next band to see their story on the big screen.

The U.K. Times interviewed Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, and the article notes that there’s not only a documentary about the band in the works, but a biopic as well. And it seems the 80-year-old rock icon already has her mind made up regarding who she’d like to see play her.

“If it were somebody like Florence Pugh, I would be in heaven,” Harry tells the paper. “I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything.”

It sounds like Pugh would be up for it. According to Entertainment Weekly, Pugh said at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival that she’d be interested in playing Harry, noting, “just because she’s so cool.”

Up next for Blondie, the band is set to reissue their 1999 comeback album No Exit on Oct. 31. They are also getting ready to release a new album, High Noon, which is expected out in spring 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

