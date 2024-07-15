AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Blue Öyster Cult shares new track from upcoming live album, ‘Anniversary Live – Second Night’

todayJuly 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Frontiers Music

Blue Öyster Cult is giving fans another preview of their upcoming live album, 50th Anniversary Live – Second Night.

The band just released a live performance video of “Hot Rails to Hell (Live),” the second track they’ve released from the album following “7 Screaming Diz-Busters.”

50th Anniversary Live – Second Night, dropping Aug. 9, features a concert recorded during the band’s 2022 three-night stand at Sony Hall in New York. It has the band performing their sophomore album, Tyranny and Mutation, in its entirety, along with such classic tracks as “Burnin’ For You” and “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”

The residency had the band playing their first three albums in their entirety, one each night; Frontiers Music is releasing each night separately. The first release, 50th Anniversary Live – First Night, featuring the band performing their self-titled debut album, was released in October.

50th Anniversary Live – Second Night is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%