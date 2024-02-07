AD
Rev Rock Report

Blue Öyster Cult to drop new album, ‘Ghost Stories’, in April

todayFebruary 7, 2024

Frontiers Music Srl

Blue Öyster Cult is following up their recent 50th anniversary celebration with a brand new album, which appears to be their last. 

The album, Ghost Stories, will drop April 12, with the press release noting it “marks a fitting finale to the recording legacy of one of rock’s most iconic fixtures from the past 50 years.”

Ghost Stories features a collection of “lost gems” that were recorded between 1978 and 1983. There’s also one track, “If I Fell,” that was recorded in 2016 and a live cover of the MC5 classic “Kick Out The Jams,” the only known recording of BOC’s take on the song.

The tracks on the album were transferred from reel-to-reel analog tape to digital audio by the band’s original audio engineer, George Geranios, with producers Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano using artificial intelligence to complete the songs.

And Blue Öyster Cult is giving fans their first preview of what to expect from the record, with the release of the track “So Supernatural,” along with an AI-generated video for the track.

Ghost Stories is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

