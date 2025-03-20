AD
‘Bluebird’ of happiness: Riley Green raises thousands for hurricane and fire relief efforts

todayMarch 20, 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

Riley Green performed at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Cafe Wednesday night for a good cause.

Riley’s sold-out show was a benefit for the LA wildfire and hurricane relief efforts of the Nashville Chapter of the Recording Academy, which hands out Grammy Awards. It was the first time the Alabama native had performed at the iconic venue.

The show raised over $9,000; Riley then matched the amount through his Buford Bonds Charitable Fund,  bringing the night’s haul to $18,000.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

