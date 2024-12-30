Bob Dylan acted out his ‘A Complete Unknown’ parts before approving the film

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

A Complete Unknown director James Mangold has said in interviews that Bob Dylan gave his input on the film before it began production, and according to one of the film’s producers, Peter Jaysen, that included acting out the film with the director before signing off on the project.

“Bob Dylan had approval over the script. He had meaningful input. He met with Jim Mangold multiple times,” Jaysen revealed during an episode of The Town podcast. “At one point they sat there and they read the entire script out loud, with Jim Mangold reading every part and stage direction, and Bob Dylan only reading lines of dialogue for himself.”

He adds, “Through that process, [Dylan] sat there writing notes on the script. At the end of the last session with Jim Mangold, he signed the script and said, ‘Go with God.’”

But while Jaysen shared how important Dylan’s input was, he also noted that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer “did not have final cut” on the film.

Dylan has since shared his approval of the film on social media, and Jaysen notes, “The Bob Dylan that everyone is seeing interact with the press through a few tweets about A Complete Unknown is essentially the same Bob Dylan that our movie focuses on.”



“He’s an artist who cares more about authenticity and individuality and is not caught up in the hoopla of fame, fortune and all the trappings of success,” he adds.

A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, is in theaters now.