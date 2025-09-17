AD
Bob Dylan added to Farm Aid lineup

todaySeptember 17, 2025

Bob Dylan performs as a surprise guest during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Bob Dylan has been added to Saturday’s Farm Aid lineup, organizers announced Wednesday.

This year’s event, which marks the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid, will take place at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Dylan, who’s been touring on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival this summer, joins a lineup that already includes Farm Aid board members Nelson, Neil YoungJohn MellencampDave Matthews and Margo Price. Young will be performing with his band Chrome Hearts, while Matthews will perform with frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.

The last time Dylan played Farm Aid was in 2023 as a surprise guest. That year’s event took place in Noblesville, Indiana.

For those who can’t make it to Minneapolis, Farm Aid 40 will be broadcast on CNN starting at 6 p.m. CT, and will also stream live on nugs.net and FarmAid.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

