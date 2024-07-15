AD
Rev Rock Report

Bob Dylan announces European & U.K. Rough and Rowdy Ways tour dates

todayJuly 15, 2024

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan is not finished with his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a new European and U.K. leg of the trek, kicking off with a three-night stand in Prague, Oct. 4-6.

The tour will hit cities in Germany, France, Belgium, the U.K. and more before wrapping with a three-night stand at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall Nov. 12-14.

Tickets for all shows go on sale July 19.

Dylan launched his Rough & Rowdy Ways tour in November 2021. He’s currently on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, which hits Chula Vista, California, on July 29. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

