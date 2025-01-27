Bob Dylan announces new 2025 shows

Jo Hale/Redferns

Bob Dylan has been in the news more than ever thanks to the biopic A Complete Unknown, and if that makes people want to go see him live, there’s now a chance to make that happen.

Dylan has announced three new shows for 2025: March 29 in Wichita, Kansas; April 4 in Mankato, Minnesota; and April 6 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Still being billed as Dylan’s Rough & Rowdy Ways Tour, which originally launched in November 2021, the 2025 trek kicks off March 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the same city that houses the Bob Dylan Center.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday.

A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.