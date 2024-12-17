AD
Bob Dylan auction includes early draft of ‘Mr. Tambourine Man,’ new ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’

todayDecember 17, 2024

courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

With everyone talking about Bob Dylan and the upcoming movie A Complete Unknown, Julien’s Auctions is getting in on the interest, announcing a new auction of Dylan memorabilia in January.

Celebrating Bob Dylan: The Aronowitz Archive, T Bone Burnett & More will take place Jan. 18 at Nashville’s Music Hall of Fame and feature a whole host of collectibles, including an early draft of Dylan’s classic tune “Mr. Tambourine Man.” 

The typewritten lyrics come from the archive of the late music journalist Al Aronowitz and are expected to sell for between $400,000 and $600,000.

Other items from the Aronowitz archive include an early Dylan oil painting from 1968, a 1983 Fender Telecaster owned by Dylan and signed handwritten lyrics to “Blowin’ in the Wind.”

Also up for auction is a one-of-a-kind new recording of Dylan’s classic “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” produced by T Bone Burnett, expected to sell for between $400,000 and $600,000. 

“Hearing Bob Dylan sing ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’ sixty years after he wrote it is a moving experience,” Burnett shares. “The times, have, in fact changed, and the listener can hear the gravity and the consequence of the sixty years of life that have passed since he first wrote and recorded the song.”

This isn’t the first time Burnett has sold a one-of-a-kind Dylan rerecording. In 2022 a similar recording of “Blowin’ In The Wind” sold at a private Christie’s auction for $1.8 million.

Items in the auction will be on display at the Music Hall of Fame from Dec. 18 through Jan. 17. Registration for the auction is open now.

