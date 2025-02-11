AD
Rev Rock Report

Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ to be released digitally on Feb. 25

todayFebruary 11, 2025

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

You’ll soon be able to watch the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown in the comfort of your own home.

The film, starring Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, will available on digital platforms starting Feb. 25, with never-before-seen bonus extras. It will also be released on 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray and High Definition Blu-ray on April 1.

A Complete Unknown is up for eight Oscars this year, including best picture, best actor for Chalamet, best supporting actor for Ed Norton, best supporting actress for Monica Barbaro and best director for James Mangold.

Meanwhile, Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez in the film, finally got to meet the legendary singer in real life. The actress shared photos of her with Baez on Instagram, writing, “A beautiful night in so many ways. Absolutely surreal. Joan. You’re a legend.”

Although she doesn’t say where the meeting took place, Barbaro previously said she was making plans to meet Baez at the A Night to Honor Joan Baez ﻿concert, which was held Saturday at Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

