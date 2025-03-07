AD
Bob Dylan biopic crosses $120 million mark at the worldwide box office

todayMarch 7, 2025

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Folks are still hitting the theaters to catch the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

BoxOfficeMojo reports that the film, starring Timothée Chalamet as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, has grossed over $120 million at the box office worldwide since its Christmas Day release.

According to Billboard, the film is now the eighth-highest-grossing music biopic, just behind Jamie Foxx’s Ray Charles biopic, Ray, which grossed $124 million.

Still topping the list as the highest-grossing music biopic is the Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, which has a worldwide gross of over $910 million.

And for folks who want to see the movie but don’t want to go to the theater, they can do that, too. A Complete Unknown debuted on digital platforms in late February with never-before-seen bonus extras.

A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the ’60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock ‘n’ roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

