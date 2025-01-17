AD
Bob Dylan catalog gets a streaming boost thanks to ‘A Complete Unknown’

todayJanuary 17, 2025

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has sparked renewed interest in the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s music.

According to Billboard, Luminate data shows that since the movie’s Dec. 25 release there’s been a huge jump in streams of Dylan’s catalog. In the days following the release, there were 11.6 million on-demand streams of Dylan’s songs, an increase from 8.1 million in the month prior. And in the first full week following the movie’s release, that number increased to 20.2 million streams.

And the interest doesn’t seem to be slowing down that much, with the catalog earning another 18.8 million streams the week of Jan. 3-9.

Among the songs receiving the most interest are “Like A Rolling Stone,” which saw a 232% increase in streaming in the week ending Jan. 2, followed by “Blowin’ in the Wind” with a 215% increase and “The Times They Are A Changin’” with a 174% increase.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

