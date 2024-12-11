Bob Dylan Center announces concert celebrating 50th anniversary of ‘Blood on the Tracks’

Sony Music

A concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s classic album Blood on the Tracks is being put on by the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The concert, Shelter From The Storm, is happening Jan. 24 at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa and will feature performances by Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Lucinda Williams, Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray, actor Michael Shannon, Jason Narducy, Sharon Van Etten, Robyn Hitchcock and more.

The evening will be hosted by actor Luke Wilson, with the artists performing songs from Blood on the Tracks, as well as other tunes from Dylan’s catalog.

“Blood on the Tracks is undisputedly one of Dylan’s greatest albums and a landmark in rock and roll history,” says Steven Jenkins, director of the Bob Dylan Center. “We are thrilled to celebrate its enduring influence on generations of musicians, singers and songwriters by gathering together this astonishing group of artists to interpret the album’s ten songs in a fresh context.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday to Bob Dylan Center members and on Friday at 10 a.m. to the general public. More info can be found at bobdylancenter.com.

Released in January 1975, Blood on the Tracks was a #1 album for Dylan and one of his biggest commercial successes, with the record certified double Platinum by the RIAA. It features such classic Dylan tunes as “Tangled Up In Blue,” which was a top-40 hit, “Simple Twist of Fate” and “Shelter From the Storm.” It is often considered by critics to be one of Dylan’s best albums.