Bob Dylan deep cuts see streaming boost following Timothée Chalamet’s ‘SNL’ performance

Will Heath/NBC

Timothée Chalamet’s gig as host and musical guest on the Jan. 25 edition of Saturday Night Live has brought renewed interest to the Bob Dylan deep cuts he performed on the show.

According to Billboard, the songs the A Complete Unknown star performed — “Outlaw Blues,” “Three Angels” and “Tomorrow Is A Long Time” — all got a streaming boost from the show, with all three going from a total of about 9,000 streams before the show to 128,000 streams after.

“Tomorrow Is A Long Time,” which appeared on the 1971 compilation album Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol. II, saw the biggest boost, with a 1,100% increase, going from 4,000 streams the weekend prior to the performance to 52,000 streams in the days after.

“Outlaw Blues,” from 1965’s Bringing It All Back Home, earned 45,000 streams following the performance, while “Three Angels” had 30,000.

This was Chalamet’s third time hosting Saturday Night Live, but his first time as musical guest. During his monologue he explained why he chose the songs he performed, sharing, “You might not know the Bob Dylan songs I’m performing, but they’re my personal favorites.” He added, “I’m so grateful Saturday Night Live is still doing weird stuff like this.”