Bob Dylan expands Rough and Rowdy Ways 2025 tour

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan is going to be busy on the road this year. The rocker just announced a slew of new Rough and Rowdy Ways tour dates for the spring.

Dylan previously announced only four shows, but has now has added several dates to the trek, including stops in Little Rock, Arkansas; Omaha, Nebraska; Peoria, Illinois; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Toledo, Ohio.

The tour is set to kick off March 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with dates now confirmed through April 22 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Following the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour dates, Dylan will join Willie Nelson on the Outlaw Music Festival, which kicks off May 13 in Phoenix. That tour is set to run through Sept. 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin.