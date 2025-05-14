AD
Rev Rock Report

Bob Dylan performs ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ for the first time in 15 years at Outlaw Music Festival tour launch

todayMay 14, 2025

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan returned to the road Tuesday night and treated fans to some tunes he hasn’t played in a while.

Dylan is part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival this year. During the opening show in Phoenix he performed his iconic tune “Mr. Tambourine Man,” which, according to setlist.fm, he hasn’t played since 2010.

He also performed the Another Side of Bob Dylan track “To Ramona” for the first time since 2017 and the Together Through Life tune “Forgetful Heart” for the first time since 2015.

Dylan ended the night not with one of his own songs, but with a cover of The Pogues classic “A Rainy Night in Soho,” which is the first time he has performed the track live.

The Outlaw Music Festival hits Chula Vista, California, on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at blackbirdpresents.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

