AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bob Dylan to play Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks

todayMarch 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of Live Nation

Bob Dylan is set to play Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks, taking place at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Texas.

The show will be headlined by Nelson and Family, with the lineup also including The Avett Brothers, The Mavericks, Asleep At The Wheel and Tami Neilson.

“I’m 92 years old and I’ll be there so you have no excuse,” Willie shared in a statement. “I look forward to bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic to the city I love and sharing this special event with all my Austin fans.”

Tickets for the picnic go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

More info on the show can be found at blackbirdpresents.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%