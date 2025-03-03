Bob Dylan to play Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks

courtesy of Live Nation

Bob Dylan is set to play Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks, taking place at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Texas.

The show will be headlined by Nelson and Family, with the lineup also including The Avett Brothers, The Mavericks, Asleep At The Wheel and Tami Neilson.

“I’m 92 years old and I’ll be there so you have no excuse,” Willie shared in a statement. “I look forward to bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic to the city I love and sharing this special event with all my Austin fans.”

Tickets for the picnic go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

More info on the show can be found at blackbirdpresents.com.