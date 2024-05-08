AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer make it Instagram official

todayMay 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD

While the couple made their red carpet debut together at a Grammys watch party back in February, Bob Saget‘s widow Kelly Rizzo and her new man, Road Trip and Robot Chicken veteran Breckin Meyer, have made their relationship Instagram official.

To celebrate Meyer turning the big 5-0 on Tuesday, May 7, Rizzo posted a photo of them together, taken over the previous weekend at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful,” the 44-year-old wrote about her new beau to her more than 436,000 Insta followers.

Some of those followers included celebs like 90210‘s Brian Austin Green, Taylor Lautner, and Melissa Coulier, the wife of Saget’s former Full House co-star Dave Coulier. All of whom threw many heart emojis the couple’s way, and well-wishes to Meyer for his big day.

At the February event at which the couple first stepped out together, Rizzo told E! that Saget’s adult
daughters Aubrey and Lara supported her new romance with the actor. “It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing,” Rizzo said at the time. Calling them “angels,” she added, “to have them support is so meaningful.”

Further, Rizzo, 44, said of her relationship with the actor, “[It] took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think [Saget would] be happy with it.'”

Saget died in his Florida hotel room January 9, 2022. The cause of death for the 65-year-old actor and comedian was determined to be head trauma.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%