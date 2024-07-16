Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. announce fall symphony-backed shows

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir has announced a set of shows that will have him backed by symphonies from each city he plays in.

Billed as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, the fall tour hits three cities, starting Nov. 13 in Cincinnati, backed by the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. They’ll then play Chicago Nov. 17-18, with the Chicago Philharmonic, before wrapping the trek Nov. 22-23 in New Orleans, backed by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets for the shows in New Orleans and Chicago go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., while the Cincinnati show goes on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

Until then, Weir will continue to perform with Dead & Company at their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere Las Vegas. The band returns to the venue Aug. 1, with shows confirmed through Aug. 10. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.