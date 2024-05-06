AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Body found in home of man who allegedly attempted to shoot pastor during sermon, police say

todayMay 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD

(NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa.) — A church service in Pennsylvania came to a terrifying halt on Sunday when authorities say a man pulled a gun on the pastor and allegedly attempted to shoot him during his sermon.

Allegheny County authorities later said they had found a body in the accused’s home.

“First responders found an adult male victim deceased inside a residence,” the Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement. “Detectives are initiating the investigation.”

The alleged attempted shooting happened at Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspected gunman, who police identified as 26-year-old Bernard Junior Polite, entered the church and allegedly attempted to shoot the pastor, Glenn Germany, as he was delivering his sermon on a live stream, according to police.

The suspect’s firearm failed to discharge and a congregation member and the pastor were able to subdue and disarm him before anyone was harmed, police said.

“I’m thankful to God that I’m still here because he definitely pulled the trigger,” Germany told ABC News affiliate WTAE.

Describing the alarming encounter, Germany told the outlet Polite smiled at him before the attempted attack.

“I started to begin to preach, and all of a sudden, from my left-hand side, I saw him move from the back to the front of the church, and he set up in the front corner of the church and smiled at me,” Germany said.

“All of a sudden, I just saw a gun pointing right at me. And at that point, all I could try to do is run for cover,” he said.

The pastor went on to praise the congregation member who sprang into action to subdue Polite, saying, “He could have lost his life in that struggle, but he sacrificed himself for everyone, and he’s the hero.”

The suspect was held at the church until Pennsylvania State Police troopers arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Police said charges have been filed. Information on Polite’s arraignment and a legal representative were not immediately available.

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%