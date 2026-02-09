Bomb threats targeting Haitian community sent to schools, county offices in Springfield, Ohio: Governor

AD

(CLARK COUNTY, Ohio) — Schools and county offices in Ohio’s Clark County received multiple bomb threats targeting the Haitian community on Monday, prompting classes in Springfield to be canceled for the day, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

There is no credible threat to the public at this time, according to the FBI’s Cincinnati office, which said it is “aware of a number of hoax threats in Central Ohio.”

The emailed threats were directed at schools and public facilities, according to Springfield Mayor Rob Rue. County offices began receiving threats referencing pipe bombs around 7:45 a.m. Monday, DeWine said.

“These are threats that also referenced Haitians,” DeWine said during a press briefing on Monday. “The whole essence of the threats were the Haitians should be out, get rid of the Haitians.”

Duffel bags were found outside the Clark County Municipal Court and Public Safety Building in Springfield, DeWine said.

Police responded and no suspicious devices were found, according to Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliott. There are “no substantiated threats to the community,” the chief said in a statement.

The Springfield City School District said it is closing all buildings on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“This is a despicable act,” DeWine said. “It’s caused kids to miss a whole day of school today.”

“We will do whatever we need to do to keep the schools open,” he later said.

Several streets that closed off in downtown Springfield have since reopened, officials said.

The governor said threats were also received in other parts of the state with “similar rhetoric,” but it’s unclear if they were from the same people. The threats were also emailed, according to Elliott.

The FBI is investigating.

“While we have no information to indicate a credible threat, we are currently working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as soon as it comes to our attention,” the FBI Cincinnati said in a statement.

The region is no stranger to these kinds of threats. In September 2024, several bomb threats rattled Springfield after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance doubled down on false claims that Haitian immigrants were abducting and eating pets.

These latest threats come as the Trump administration fights in court to end Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Haitians.

Addressing Monday’s threats, Rue said the community “has faced a familiar situation that understandably caused concern.”

“I want to be clear, there is no immediate or credible threat to the public at this time,” Rue said in a statement. “These matters are being taken seriously and addressed with the highest level of caution and professionalism.”