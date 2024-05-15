AD
Rev Rock Report

Bon Jovi announces new ‘Forever’ single, “Living Proof”

todayMay 15, 2024

Island Records

Bon Jovi is getting ready to release another song from their upcoming album, Forever.

The band will drop the new single “Living Proof” on Friday, May 17. They shared a snippet of the track on social media, which includes a sound that will be familiar to fans of their hit “Livin’ On A Prayer.” 

“‘Living Proof,’ the next single off the album, we bring back the talk box, the idea based on Peter Frampton and Joe Walsh and our using it first on ‘Livin’ on a Prayer,'” Jon shares, referring to Frampton’s use of the guitar gadget on “Do You Feel Like We Do” and “Show Me The Way,” and Walsh’s on “Rocky Mountain Way.”

Jon then offers up a taste of one of the lyrics, sharing, “this family tree’s got nothing left to prove now/ me and you are the living proof.”

He adds, “[T]his is a big old rock song just the way you like it.” 

Forever, Bon Jovi’s first album in four years, will be released June 7. It is available for preorder now. 

Jon also announced that the band will be holding pizza parties to give fans a first listen to the album. He explains that when they were recording 1986’s Slippery When Wet there was a pizza place by the studio, and they would invite locals hanging out there to come listen to the songs and give their feedback.  

Jon says they are bringing the parties back, starting in Los Angeles, with information about the parties available to those who join their broadcast channel.

Written by: ABC News

