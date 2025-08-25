AD
Rev Rock Report

Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres denies he’s retiring

todayAugust 25, 2025

Tico Torres attends the UK Premiere of ‘Thank You and Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ on April 17, 2024 in London, England. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+

Tommy used to work on the docks, but Tico Torres is still drumming in Bon Jovi

Torres has taken to Bon Jovi’s Instagram to deny apparent reports that claimed he’d retired from the “Livin’ on a Prayer” band.

“I’m here to dispel a lot of rumors that I’ve read,” Torres says. “People [are] calling me up, saying, ‘Did you retire from music, from the band?'”

“Well, no,” the drummer continues. “I have no idea how this stuff starts. Musicians don’t retire, especially me.”

Torres adds, “Me and the boys, Johnny [Jon Bon Jovi] and everybody, we’re still making music, [we’re] the best we’ve ever been.”

Bon Jovi writes in the post’s caption, “Heard it here first.”

Torres is one of the three remaining original members still in Bon Jovi, alongside Jon and keyboardist David Bryan. The band put out their latest album, Forever, in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

