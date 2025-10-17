AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bon Jovi releases ‘We Made it Look Easy’ featuring Robbie Williams

todayOctober 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cover of Bon Jovi’s ‘Forever (Legendary Edition)’/I(sland Records)

Bon Jovi has released another track from their upcoming collaborations album, Forever (Legendary Edition).

The latest is “We Made It Look Easy” featuring U.K. pop star Robbie Williams, who Jon Bon Jovi calls “one of the greatest entertainers period.”

“I’ve loved his music for years and I’m honored to have him join me and the band on ‘We Made It Look Easy,’” Jon adds. “He’s lived this lyric. I knew he’d deliver.”

“We Made It Look Easy” is now available via digital outlets.

Forever (Legendary Edition), dropping Oct. 24, has the New Jersey rockers teaming with a whole host of artists to reimagine songs from their 2024 album, Forever. It also includes one new song, the previously released leadoff single “Red, White and Jersey.”

Other artists on the album include Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard’s Joe ElliottJelly RollRyan TedderAvril LavigneJason IsbellJames Bay and Lainey Wilson.

Forever (Legendary Edition) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%