Rev Rock Report

Bon Jovi’s ‘FOREVER’ in a battle to top the U.K. chart

todayJune 11, 2024

Island

Bon Jovi is in a battle for #1 in the U.K.

The band’s new album, FOREVER, is currently the front-runner to top the U.K. Official Album chart, which would make it the New Jersey rockers’ sixth U.K. #1. 

But while Bon Jovi is currently leading the race, they’re facing some stiff competition from Charli XCX’s new album, BRAT, which as of Tuesday is only 1,300 chart units behind FOREVER.

If Bon Jovi’s album indeed nabs the top spot, it will be their first U.K. #1 since 2000’s Crush. They first landed on the top of the chart with 1988’s New Jersey, which was followed by 1992’s Keep The Faith, the 1994 greatest hits album Cross Road and 1995’s These Days.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

