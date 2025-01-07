Bon Jovi’s ‘Slippery When Wet’ deluxe and vinyl versions coming in February

UMe

If you’ve always “Wanted” a deluxe edition of Bon Jovi‘s Slippery When Wet — “Dead or Alive” — your dream has come true.

The band will release a deluxe version of their world-beating 1986 album on Feb. 28, 2025, as well as various vinyl variations of the original album. Those variations include a limited-edition picture disc and — appropriately, given the LP’s title — a limited-edition liquid-filled disc. If you’re feeling very nostalgic, there’s also a cassette version.

The deluxe edition, available digitally and as a two-CD set, features seven bonus tracks, including an acoustic version of “Wanted Dead or Alive,” four live tracks from the band’s 1987 tour, and previously unreleased mixes of “Raise Your Hands” and “Livin’ On a Prayer.” Of the live tracks, two have never been heard before.

Everything’s available to preorder now at Bon Jovi’s online store.

Upon its release in August 1986, Slippery When Wet debuted at #1 and stayed there for eight weeks. It was the top-selling album of 1987 and has since been RIAA-certified 12-times Platinum. Featuring “Livin’ On a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive,” the album also includes “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Never Say Goodbye” and “Raise Your Hands.”

Here’s the track listing:

Original Album (Disc 1)

“Let It Rock”

“You Give Love A Bad Name”

“Livin’ On A Prayer”

“Social Disease”

“Wanted Dead Or Alive”

“Raise Your Hands”

“Without Love”

“I’d Die For You”

“Never Say Goodbye”

“Wild In The Streets”

Bonus Tracks (Disc 2)

“Wanted Dead Or Alive” (Acoustic Version)

“Livin’ On A Prayer” (Thank You Goodnight Remix)

“Raise Your Hands” (Extended Obie O’Brien Mix)

“Wild In The Streets” (Live at Cincinnati Gardens, March 18, 1987)

“Livin’ On A Prayer” (Live at Cobo Arena Detroit, March 11, 1987)

“Wanted Dead Or Alive” (Live at Cobo Arena Detroit, March 11, 1987)

“Let It Rock” (Live at Nassau Coliseum, August 9, 1987)