Rev Rock Report

Bonnie Raitt adds fall dates to her 2024 tour

todayFebruary 6, 2024

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Bonnie Raitt has extended her 2024 tour into the fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just added over 30 new dates to her Just Like That… tour, with the fall leg kicking off September 6 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The tour, featuring special guest James Hunter, includes multiple nights in Oakland, Portland and Seattle before wrapping November 25 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A Bonnie Raitt fan club presale begins Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m, with tickets set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.

Bonnie will launch the spring leg of her Just Like That… tour on April 26 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at bonnieraitt.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

