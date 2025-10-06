AD
Bonnie Raitt and Bob Weir to appear in John Prine tribute concert film

todayOctober 6, 2025

Poster for ‘You Got Gold – A Celebration of John Prine’/(Abramorama)

Bonnie Raitt and Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir are among the artists appearing in an upcoming concert film celebrating the life of Americana artist John Prine.

You Got Gold – A Celebration of John Prine focuses on a star-studded Prine tribute concert that took place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in October 2022. The film features performances from the show and interviews with those who took part.

Other artists featured in the film include Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Tyler Childers, Steve Earle, Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams and Lyle Lovett.

You Got Gold – A Celebration of John Prine will open with a weeklong engagement at the QUAD in New York on Nov. 28, followed by screenings across North America.

Prine, known for such songs as “Paradise” and “Angel From Montgomery,” passed away in April 2020 due to COVID-related complications. The film captures the first tribute concert organized by his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine. A fourth and final tribute is scheduled to take place at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday.

More info can be found at YouGotGoldMovie.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

