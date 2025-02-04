Bonnie Raitt announces summer tour dates

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt has made her summer plans.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just added August and September shows to her current tour schedule, with the new dates featuring special guest Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band.

“I’m looking forward to having my longtime pal and one of my favorite artists, blues legend Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band be our special guests for the late Summer tour,” Bonnie shares. “We’ve shared many gigs and duets over the years but never as a ‘double trouble’ co-bill. Bound to be some good blues rockin’ going on – can’t wait to hit the road together!”

Vaughan adds, “Thrilled to play some shows with my talented friend Bonnie Raitt and her band! It’s been a long time coming! Myself and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band are excited to be part of this great tour.”

The shows kick off Aug. 20 in Port Chester, New York, and wrap Sept. 28 in Morrison, Colorado, at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

A Bonnie Raitt fan club presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at bonnieraitt.com.

Next up for Raitt, she’ll play the Sweet Relief Presents A Night to Honor Joan Baez concert on Saturday in San Francisco and is booked for the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 14. She also kicks off a new leg of tour dates March 5 in Temecula, California.