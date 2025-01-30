Bonnie Raitt, David Byrne among the artists booked for ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’

NBC Universal

The 50th anniversary of NBC’s Saturday Night Live is being celebrated with a all-star concert in New York City.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will take place Feb. 14 at Radio City Music Hall, with the announcement noting it “will bring together legendary Saturday Night Live hall-of-famers and surprise special guests.”

Artists confirmed for the concert include Bonnie Raitt, Talking Heads’ David Byrne, The B-52s, and DEVO, along with Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mumford & Sons, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Backstreet Boys, Brittany Howard, Bad Bunny, Arcade Fire, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn and The Roots, with more performers expected to be announced.

And folks will be able to enjoy the concert at home. It will stream live on Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. It will also screen in select IMAX theaters at Regal Cinemas in California, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York and Florida.