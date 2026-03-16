Bonnie Raitt headed to California for new fall tour

Bonnie Raitt performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Bonnie Raitt is headed to California this fall.

The multi-Grammy winner has just announced a new set of California tour dates that kick off Oct. 7 in Redding. The tour includes an Oct. 14 show at the Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, which will be Raitt’s first show in the San Francisco city limits in several years.

The nine-show tour wraps with a two-night stand at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Oct. 20 and 21, marking Raitt’s first shows at the historic Los Angeles venue in almost 30 years.

All shows will feature special guest Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen.

“Jon is one of my favorite musicians and a former longtime bandmate,” Raitt writes on Instagram. “I can’t wait to hear him with his killer band every night and then sit in with us on several songs in our set. Big fun for us all. Come on down!”

A fan presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates and more ticket information can be found at BonnieRaitt.com.

Before she hits California, Raitt has several spring and summer shows on her schedule. Her next concert is happening May 28 in Spokane, Washington.