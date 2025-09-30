AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bonnie Raitt to play Las Vegas’ Big Blues Bender

todaySeptember 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Bonnie Raitt performs onstage at the 2023 Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

Bonnie Raitt is set to perform at Big Blues Bender, a four-day music festival taking place Sept. 10-13, 2026, at the Westgate Las Vegas.

The blues festival, with a motto of “Everything, an elevator ride away,” will also feature performances by Taj Mahal, Keb Mo, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Booker T. Jones, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and more.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. More info and a complete lineup can be found at bigbluesbender.com.

Raitt wrapped her most recent tour on Sept. 25 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The Big Blues Bender is currently the only show she has booked for 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%