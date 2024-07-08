Bonnie Raitt to play show benefiting investigative journalism and the free press

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt is playing a special show this fall to benefit a good cause.

The singer announced she’ll headline an intimate concert at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, on Sept. 23, with proceeds being donated to non-profit organizations that support investigative journalism and protecting a free press. The show will feature special guest Roy Rogers.

“With our democracy at a crossroads, never have investigative journalism and protection of a free press been more essential to holding the powerful to account and keeping the public informed and engaged,” Raitt shares.

The venue holds only 700 people, and a presale for tickets will happen July 9 at 12 p.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public July 12 at 12 p.m. PT. More info can be found at sunsetcenter.org.

Raitt will kick off another leg of her Just Like That… tour on Sept. 6 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at bonnieraitt.com.